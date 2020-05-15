Resurfaced Clip Shows MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Joking With Don Imus About Dead Intern

A clip unearthed by Media Research Center shows MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough joking about his dead intern to radio personality Don Imus in 2003.

Florida intern Lori Klausutis died at age 28 from an apparent head injury back in 2001 when Scarborough worked as a Republican Florida congressman. Klausutis was found dead at her desk and had an undiagnosed heart condition. Her death was ruled accidental, but it has sparked many conspiracy theories.

MRC’s unearthed clip is dated May 29, 2003 and appears to show Scarborough laughing along with Imus about killing the intern.

“Don’t be afraid to be funny, because you are funny. You know, I ask you why you won Congress, you said you’d had sex with the intern and then you had to kill her, that’s pretty risky to say,” Imus is seen saying.

“Exactly, what’re you gonna do,” Scarborough is heard replying, laughing.

WATCH:

Scarborough has often battled President Donald Trump on the subject, as Trump has repeatedly brought up the former congressman’s dead intern. The president’s tweets about Klausutis include him calling for an investigation into the incident.

The MSNBC host has chastised the president for his comments about Klausutis, even calling them “extraordinarily cruel” during a segment on May 4. Despite this, Scarborough appeared to laugh off her death just two years after the fact. (RELATED: Who Is The Dead Aide Behind Trump’s Tweet At Joe Scarborough?)

Another clip unearthed from MRC appears to show Imus’ show joking about Scarborough telling them he killed his intern.

WATCH:

Joe Scarborough did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller about the clip.