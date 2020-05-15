Corey Lewandowski Is Back With Another EXCLUSIVE Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, joined Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for another interview, during which he delivered and exclusive message for Daily Caller Patriots.

During the full interview, Lewandowski, who currently serves as a senior advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, had a lot to say about not only the future for the Trump campaign. He also shared his opinion on former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance in the race to the presidency thus far.

WATCH:

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!