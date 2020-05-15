CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 64 UPDATE: The Tide In The War Against Coronavirus Appears To Be Changing

Victory in the war against coronavirus appears to be imminent.

After 64 days of isolation, it seems like people are ready now more than ever to get back to life as normal. While the fate of football might have seemed to be in big trouble a month ago, I’m incredibly confident the games will now happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why do I feel this way? It’s really simple. First off, more and more states and schools are committing to being open in the fall.

West Virginia president E. Gordon Gee – who is 76 years old – says “we are going to play football in the fall, even if I have to suit up.” Now, that’s the spirit that beat the Nazis and dropped two atomic bombs on Japan. Get this man some pads! pic.twitter.com/981kt9snZV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 14, 2020

It’s not just any random states doing this. It’s the states that are home to the best teams in America. When powerhouse programs like that commit to playing, then coronavirus doesn’t have a chance.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Secondly, people are craving to get back to life as normal. Back home in Wisconsin, the state supreme court struck down the governor’s stay at home order.

What happened next? People flooded the bars to drink some beers with their friends. No matter what you think about stay at home orders, I think we can all agree that’s a crystal clear sign people are ready to get out and about.

Enough is enough, and it’s time to get back to slinging footballs across America. I’ve been isolating for 64 days. Think about that! It’s been 64 days since I lived life as normal!

I’ve done my part to win this war. I’m not asking for a Medal of Honor. I’m just demanding we get football in the fall.

If you don’t want to go outside, then don’t. If you want to stay inside forever, then do it. You won’t see me shed a tear.

Frank Reynolds didn’t go to Vietnam so that we’d be forced to stay inside forever!

The war is won at this point. The only question now is how much time is left on the clock. Honestly, I don’t think there’s much.

Once people decide it’s time to start living again, we’re going to do just that. We’re Americans, and we can only be kept down for so long.

Now, let’s get ready for a fun football season.