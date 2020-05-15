Clemson Is Number 1 In ESPN’s Future College Football Rankings, Wisconsin Is 13

ESPN has Clemson as the top team in the network’s future college football rankings.

The Tigers led the way in the future rankings, and were followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Where did the Badgers check in? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At a very disappointing 13!

In my eyes, everyone with a functioning brain has to have Clemson and Ohio State as the two best teams in America going into the upcoming season.

They have the two best quarterbacks, both rosters are loaded with future NFL players and the coaching staffs are elite.

I’m not really sure what argument is to be made for any other team being in the top spot at the moment.

Having said that, what the hell is going on with the Badgers being so damn low in the future rankings? That makes no sense at all.

ESPN’s own FPI has the Badgers as a playoff team! Yet, we’re not even in the top 10 in the future rankings. Can someone explain to me how that makes sense?

This is the kind of energy that feeds my soul. Inject it right into me. Seriously, shoot me up with everything the doubters, haters and critics have to say.

Wisconsin simply plays better when we’re being counted out. Why? I honestly don’t know, but we’re meant to be the underdogs.

It’s a role we love to embrace and we’ll never shy away from it. We do our best work when we’re overlooked and counted out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

Keep doubting us, folks! I can promise you that you won’t feel so cocky in a few months!