EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Has A Message For President Trump

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone sat down with the Daily Caller and offered a message to President Donald Trump about a potential pardon.

“I could have played the role of Michael Cohen, but I chose not to,” Stone said. “I refused to lie, which is why I’m facing 40 months in prison.”

See what else Stone had to say in this exclusive interview, and chime in with your thoughts about a possible Stone pardon in the comments section below.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA