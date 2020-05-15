EXCLUSIVE: With Gag Order Lifted, Roger Stone Reveals New Details About His Case

With his gag order lifted, former Trump adviser Roger Stone sat down with the Daily Caller and revealed new details about his case.

“I was unconstitutionally gagged for 16 months,” Stone said. “16 months, while the mainstream media pissed on me everyday.”

Donning a “Roger Stone Still Did Nothing Wrong!” shirt, Stone answered questions from Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese and discussed a potential pardon from President Donald Trump. See what Stone had to say in this exclusive interview below.

