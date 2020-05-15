F-22 Fighter Jet Crashes On Routine Mission In Florida

An F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday about 12 miles northeast of Eglin Air Force Base in Flordia during a routine training mission. The pilot ejected from the aircraft safely and is reportedly in stable condition.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 9:15 am, and the pilot — whose name has not been released — was quickly taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation. The crash site has been located and secured by first responders as investigations begin, according to Tyndall Air Force Base spokesman Don Arias.

My office is in communication with officials at Eglin Air Force Base regarding the F-22 crash in Northwest Florida today. I’ve been informed the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered a short time later.https://t.co/Z7D4xq1cBU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 15, 2020



The F-22 Raptor in question was assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron currently housed at Eglin Air Force Base, and a part of the 325th Fighter Wing.

The plane involved in the incident was not a part of the nearby scheduled morning flyover over the Bay and Gulf counties to honor hospital staff and coronavirus frontline workers, but the squadron was nonetheless recalled upon knowledge of the incident.