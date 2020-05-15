Defense

F-22 Fighter Jet Crashes On Routine Mission In Florida

A U.S. Air Force F-22 assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates disconnects from a KC-10 Extender after receiving fuel over Syria March 2,2018. The F-22s provide close air support and precision guided strikes in an effort to weaken and destroy ISIS operations in the Middle East and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

Jake Mercier Contributor
Font Size:

An F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday about 12 miles northeast of Eglin Air Force Base in Flordia during a routine training mission. The pilot ejected from the aircraft safely and is reportedly in stable condition.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 9:15 am, and the pilot — whose name has not been released — was quickly taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation. The crash site has been located and secured by first responders as investigations begin, according to Tyndall Air Force Base spokesman Don Arias. (RELATED: Air Force Veteran Would Have Been Buried Alone — But St. Louis Had Other Ideas)


The F-22 Raptor in question was assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron currently housed at Eglin Air Force Base, and a part of the 325th Fighter Wing.

The plane involved in the incident was not a part of the nearby scheduled morning flyover over the Bay and Gulf counties to honor hospital staff and coronavirus frontline workers, but the squadron was nonetheless recalled upon knowledge of the incident. (RELATED: Trump To Receive Official Space Force Flag And Declare New ‘Armed Forces Day’)