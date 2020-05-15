US

Gov. DeSantis To Reopen Florida Gyms With Social Distancing Measures

Technogym Headquarters In Cesena

(Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images)

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Gyms in Florida were given the greenlight to reopen Monday, numerous sources reported.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference Friday that gyms in the state would be allowed to reopen May 18 as long as they practice proper social distancing and sanitation efforts, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“Don’t we want people to be getting exercise?” he said. “Don’t we want people to be getting in shape?”

The state will move into a “full Phase 1” reopening at that time, which will also allow retailers and restaurants to serve customers at a 50% capacity after only being able to operate at a 25% capacity following the May 4 partial reopening.

Nicki Raman serves Beth Derry and Scott Deckard at the Peppermint Downtown Thai restaurant on May 11, 2020 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Libraries and museums, if approved by local governments, will also be able to reopen at the same limited capacities as retailers and restaurants. 

DeSantis emphasized that gym-goers would need to social-distance themselves and sanitize machines after every use, according to the Hill

The governor has previously affirmed his belief that Floridians need recreation to stave off fear and depression during the lockdown, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

People run on the beach on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

While states have seen various forms of protests urging lawmakers to allow businesses to reopen, Floridians protested gym closings May 11, and even began calling on lawmakers to reopen gyms by doing push-ups and squats outside a courthouse. (RELATED: Protestors Start Doing Push-Ups, Squats While Urging Florida Lawmakers To Reopen Gyms)