GUILFOYLE: Record-Setting Fundraising Proves Americans Want More Trump

The ultimate thumb on the scale in American politics has slipped. Americans are no longer relying on the false reporting of the partisan, anti-Trump media. The proof is in the pudding — or in this case, another record fundraising month for President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

For the month of April, the Trump campaign and the RNC raised a record $61.7 million — totaling $288 million more than the Obama re-election campaign had raised at the same point in 2012.

Donald Trump has the American people on his side, and that’s all he needs.

At this point, Team Trump has raised over $742 million, with over $255 million cash on hand. Since the transition to a virtual national campaign, Trump Victory, in coordination with the RNC, has made over 20 million voter contacts and added more than 300,000 new volunteers, bringing the total to one million volunteers trained and activated.

These fundraising numbers are unprecedented in party history. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says it proves that Americans don’t agree with the Democrats’ efforts to deny the success of this administration for the American people. Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale is equally impressed, noting that not only is the global pandemic failing to slow down fundraising, but the recent shift to virtual campaigning may actually be helping the Trump campaign achieve the largest field program and data operation in American history.

They’re both right. Most people familiar with the world of presidential politics anticipated that the flow of donations would slow to a trickle once coronavirus threw tens of millions of Americans out of work and prevented the sort of in-person fundraisers that normally bring in major contributions. While Americans are managing this crisis heroically, some after devastating losses, millions more of them are instead supporting President Trump with small dollar donations or volunteer time, as the man who will lead our next great American comeback.

Even the viciously anti-Trump CNN can’t deny that the President’s approval rating is higher than ever, because their own polling confirms it. Almost every other major poll corroborates CNN’s results, with some even putting his approval rating significantly higher.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, is floundering. Despite his presidential campaign finally receiving the grudging endorsements of former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other fixtures of the Democrat Party establishment, Biden has consistently flubbed every one of his rare opportunities to attract public attention. While Team Trump was amassing a record fundraising advantage, Biden’s campaign raised less than $47 million in March — more than $20 million less than Hillary Clinton raised in her first month as the Democrats’ presumptive nominee in 2016.

Moreover, while the RNC set a new March record by raising $24 million on top of its earlier contributions, the Democratic National Committee, which in recent years has performed much better, raised only $14.7 million after subtracting the $18 million windfall the party received from the leftovers of Mike Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign.

Biden can’t inspire his own wife, let alone inspire Americans, who are already bored of him with nearly six months left to go before Election Day.

The numbers don’t lie. The American people have spoken, and they want four more years of President Trump.

The biased mainstream media can cheerlead for Biden and launch baseless attacks against the President all they like, because the American people have pushed their thumb off the scale of American politics.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (@KimGuilfoyle) is a Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and National Chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee