Guy Fieri Hands Out 1,200 Box Lunches To First Responders During Pandemic

Guy Fieri became the latest celebrity to step up and help out during the coronavirus outbreak, delivering some 1,200 box lunches to first responders in Santa Rosa, CA.

“So we have so many amazing frontline healthcare workers that are putting their lives on the line to support our community as they always do, but now it’s even more severe,” the 52-year-old celebrity chef shared with The Press Democrat, while donning a face mask. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

In the video posted on YouTube, he signed boxes for the health care workers after he brought his 48-foot Stagecoach Smokehouse mobile kitchen to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“It’s just a way to come and say thank you,” Fieri explained. “I got all kinds of friends and business owners that are here in the trailer.”

“We’re gonna do about 1200 meals today and these folks are amazing,” he added. “We should all be singing their praises.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Inside those autographed boxes was pulled pork, pasta with veggies, Caesar salad and focaccia with caramelized onion and Parmesan. The boxed meals were also delivered to two other hospitals in the area.

At one point, the chef and physician Mark Shapiro shared a bit of praise with each other during the pandemic.

“You guys are just warriors,” Guy told the doctor. “You do this day and night.”

Shapiro replied, “This kind of gesture has a bidirectional positive impact. It’s all meaningful and it’s all valuable and it’s all important.”