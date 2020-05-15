Hackers Demand $42 Million From Entertainment Lawyer Allen Grubman, Threaten To Publish Info On President Donald Trump

Hackers have doubled a ransom demand and have threatened to publish information on President Donald Trump if it’s not paid in a week.

The hacker group, which goes by REvil, first demanded $21 million from entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman, according to a report published Friday by Fox News. Grubman’s firm represents celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Priyanka Chopra and Bruce Springsteen.

A group of hackers who stole data from a law firm representing some of the world’s biggest celebrities said they will publish President Trump’s “dirty laundry” unless their increased ransom demand of $42 million is met within a week https://t.co/USN0xquhuZ — The Times (@thetimes) May 15, 2020

The group reportedly hacked into the firm’s server and stole 756 gigabytes of confidential documents.

“The ransom is now [doubled to] $42,000,000,” a message from the hackers said Thursday, Fox News reported. “The next person we’ll be publishing is Donald Trump. There’s an election going on, and we found a ton of dirty laundry on time.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Sues British Tabloids For Allegedly Hacking His Phone, Stealing Voicemails)

“Mr Trump, if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys, otherwise you may forget this ambition forever,” the hackers added. “And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president … The deadline is one week.”

Grubman is reportedly refusing to pay the ransom.

“His view is, if he paid, the hackers might release the documents anyway,” a source told Fox News. “Plus the FBI has stated this hack is considered an act of international terrorism, and we don’t negotiate with terrorists.”