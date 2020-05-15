Entertainment

Hackers Demand $42 Million From Entertainment Lawyer Allen Grubman, Threaten To Publish Info On President Donald Trump

President Trump Arrives Back At White House After Event In Pennsylvania

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Hackers have doubled a ransom demand and have threatened to publish information on President Donald Trump if it’s not paid in a week.

The hacker group, which goes by REvil, first demanded $21 million from entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman, according to a report published Friday by Fox News. Grubman’s firm represents celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Priyanka Chopra and Bruce Springsteen.

The group reportedly hacked into the firm’s server and stole 756 gigabytes of confidential documents.

“The ransom is now [doubled to] $42,000,000,” a message from the hackers said Thursday, Fox News reported. “The next person we’ll be publishing is Donald Trump. There’s an election going on, and we found a ton of dirty laundry on time.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Sues British Tabloids For Allegedly Hacking His Phone, Stealing Voicemails)

“Mr Trump, if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys, otherwise you may forget this ambition forever,” the hackers added. “And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president … The deadline is one week.”

Grubman is reportedly refusing to pay the ransom.

“His view is, if he paid, the hackers might release the documents anyway,” a source told Fox News. “Plus the FBI has stated this hack is considered an act of international terrorism, and we don’t negotiate with terrorists.”