Soccer Star Hope Solo Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ After Her Dog Was Shot

Soccer star Hope Solo is “heartbroken” after her dog Conan was left in critical condition after being shot.

Solo shared the news Thursday on her Instagram.

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night,” she wrote alongside a picture Solo, her husband and their dogs. “It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.”

“We’ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!” she added. (RELATED: Soccer Superstar Hope Solo Shares Life-Changing News)

The soccer star shared a photo of her husband with Conan on Twitter.

“A beautiful dog, best of the bunch,” Solo wrote.

Pets are close to children these days for some people, so I can understand the heartbreak here. Also, why do people go around shooting other people’s dogs? I’ll never understand that one.

Hopefully, Conan makes a recovery and they can find him a nice prosthetic leg.