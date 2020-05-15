EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes After Stacy Abrams For Backing Joe Biden

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on the 2020 election, the news regarding the unmasking of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the effort to reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this video, Guilfoyle goes after former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her support for the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden because of the recent sexual assault claims against him. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. Says He Wants To Apologize To Mike Flynn. Here’s Why.)

“She went from me too, to me who?” said Guilfoyle. “She doesn’t care, she’s like ‘Oh Joe Biden, whatever it takes.'”

Abrams recently appeared in a virtual town hall with Biden, her name has also been floated as a potential vice president pick for Biden.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang