‘Parade Of Absurdities’ — McConnell Rips House Democrats’ Coronavirus Package Hours Before Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed House Democrats and their $3 trillion coronavirus package Friday, just hours before their vote, calling it a “parade of absurdities.”

McConnell sent a tweet saying “The Democrats’ supposed coronavirus bill includes taxpayer-funded studies to measure “diversity and inclusion” in the cannabis industry. It’s a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously,” and then posted a clip of his appearance Thursday night on Fox News where he had also gone after Democrats’ proposed package.

The Democrats’ supposed coronavirus bill includes taxpayer-funded studies to measure “diversity and inclusion” in the cannabis industry. It’s a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously. pic.twitter.com/2aCyOEnnAZ — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020

McConnell criticized Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democrats Thursday on many of the aspects of the bill, dubbing it a “1,800-page seasonal catalog of left-wing oddities.” (RELATED: McConnell Sounds Off Over Pelosi’s $3 Trillion Coronavirus Package)

In his floor speech, McConnel explained why he was against the bill and why Senate Republicans would not vote for the piece of legislation put together by Democrats with no input from Republicans or the White House. McConnell said House Democrats “intend to shatter congressional history and jam through remote voting so they can continue to be counterproductive from the comfort of their homes.”

Pelosi’s “HEROES Act” gives $100,000 on average to people who make more than $1 million a year. The House Democrats’ 1,815-page package repeals the $10,000 state and local tax deduction (SALT) cap, which allows taxpayers in high-tax states to deduct local tax payments on federal tax returns. (RELATED: Speaker Pelosi’s Coronavirus Bill Includes Billions For Eligible Illegal Aliens)

A full repeal of SALT would give tax refunds to an estimated 13 million American households — most of which earn at least $100,000 a year, according to the New York Times. (RELATED: Pelosi Includes Massive Tax Break For The Rich In New $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package)

This comes as Democratic leadership canceled the House of Representatives’ plans to return to Washington, D.C. on April 28, just one day after Democrats made the announcement. According to Democratic Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the Capitol physician advised them not to return amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Washington area.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Democrats Monday for refusing to return to the Capitol in order to pass coronavirus legislation as businesses and workers across the U.S continue to be affected by the virus.