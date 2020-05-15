Lincoln Riley On Players Returning June 1: ‘One Of The Most Ridiculous Things I’ve Ever Heard’

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t want players returning June 1.

The SEC is voting next week on if players should return at the start of June during the coronavirus pandemic, and Riley isn't a fan at all. It's "one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard," he said, according to Jason Kersey.

Lincoln Riley is adamant that they shouldn’t rush players back to campus. He said that schools talking about getting players back on June 1 is “one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard.” #Sooners — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) May 14, 2020

More from #Sooners coach Lincoln Riley on this subject. pic.twitter.com/MfEL5Gt1gW — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) May 14, 2020

Well, this is an interesting split between the SEC and the best team in the Big 12. I’d be curious to know if Riley has seen something the SEC and the rest of us haven’t.

If the players are not infected and can be kept safe on campus, then wouldn’t that be the perfect place for them?

It seems like being on campus is arguably the best option. Medical professionals are there, ample testing could be provided and their health could be watched around the clock.

When athletes are at home, they’re left to their own devices. Is that a better option than being under the supervision of medical professionals on campus?

I’m not convinced it is at all.

Riley’s comments also just go to show what a divide there is during this critical time in sports. The SEC is full speed ahead and Lincoln Riley is trying to slam the brakes.

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like the Sooners don’t plan on starting up practice anytime soon.