Pat McAfee Says People Bond More ‘Around A Keg Than They Do Kale’

Former NFL player Pat McAfee dropped an epic line about partying, and it’s pure America.

McAfee is known for being a badass party guy and one of the most entertaining guys in all of sports. Well, you can now tack on another awesome quote from the former Indianapolis Colts player. When breaking down NFL players partying, he suggested a little more beer and a little less kale. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think a team comes together a lot more around a keg than they do kale and I just think that’s something that’s missing potentially from the 2020 athletics,” McAfee said during his show Thursday.

Watch and listen to his full comments below.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this quote from McAfee.

Listen up, folks! Listen up!

I’ve never had kale in my life, and I never will. I’m a red-blooded American. If you want to eat kale, then get your Soviet loving butt on a plane to France.

This is America, and in this country we bond over beers with the boys.

I can’t even tell you how many great times and nights I’ve had that just started out with a few casual beers. We crack open a few cold ones, and next thing we know there’s a couch burning in the middle of the street.

That’s the definition of bonding.

McAfee is 100% correct. How about as Americans, we all agree to stop eating kale and we agree to drink a few more beers.

It might be exactly what the nation needs!