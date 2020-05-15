REPORT: SEC Will Vote May 22 On Bringing Back Athletes June 1 Or June 15

The SEC is nearing a return date for sports and athletes getting back on campus.

According to Brooks Kubena, LSU’s Verge Ausberry said the conference will vote May 22 on whether to bring back players June 1 or June 15 during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sports have more or less been completely canceled since March.

#LSU exec Verge Ausberry says on May 22 the SEC presidents will vote on whether they’ll bring players back to campus on June 1 or June 15. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) May 14, 2020

This is a very positive update and it confirms what I’ve more or less been saying for the past month. The SEC is going to play football no matter what.

While the rest of the world burns, the SEC is setting a course and is hellbent on following it.

I know I drag the SEC on a regular basis, but that’s just rivalry chatter. I respect the hell out of them doing whatever it takes to play football.

In times of crisis, those with a plan will succeed and those without one will fail. At the very least, the SEC is preparing to return.

It’s commendable and it’s something fans around the country will support. Can a lot go wrong between now and June? Sure, the pandemic makes everything incredibly fluid.

Having said that, it’s safe to say the SEC is trending in the right direction. Props to them! Trust me, you won’t hear me say that often, but wars often create unlikely allies.