Say, “Cheers!” to Discounted Bottles of Wine From All Over the World

Traveling to new places and tasting local wines is fun, but these days, any sipping is pretty much limited to the confines of your own home. But, if you’re spending top dollar on name-brand wines from your local grocery store, you’re missing out on some incredible labels from vineyards all around the world.

While jetting off to a winery isn’t really in the cards as of yet, there are other ways you can experience delicious, high-quality wine while relaxing at home. That’s where the World Wine Tour Collection comes in. This easy-to-use service connects you with deluxe wines from around the world at prices that are tough to beat. In fact, right now, they’re offering a half-off discount on their exclusive 18-bottle bundle and free shipping.

No matter what kind of wine you fancy, whether it be pinot noir, cabernet, or sauvignon blanc, the World Wine Tour Collection has more than a handful of bottles you’ll love. That’s because in each 18-pack bundle, you’ll get up to 16 different premium bottles of wine hailing from Spanish, Argentinian, and French vineyards — and that’s just naming a few. You’ll also receive up to 12 different grape varieties including malbec, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, and many more.

From the fruity, toasty aromas of the bundle’s Wind Gap Sonoma Coast Syrah, or the hints of lime and green apple fruit present in the Hillersden Marlborough Riesling, the World WIne Tour Collection has something special for every palate imaginable. Just take it from these recent happy customers!

“I liked the variety and geographical mix of the wines. Some of the wines I am sure I would never see locally. We are happy! ” – Thomas L.

“I love the fact that I get to try many different wines without having to choose at a wine store, and that they were delivered to my door.” – Phyllis K.

For just $162 bucks, which is half-off its regular price, you can enjoy 18 bottles of wine from the World Wine Tour Collection without ever even leaving home, including free shipping. Now that’s something to say cheers to!

Prices subject to change.

