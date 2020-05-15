Arrest Warrants Issued For NFL Players DeAndre Baker And Quinton Dunbar

Police in Miramar, Florida, are looking for Seattle Seahawks player Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the two NFL stars in Miramar and the situation sounds incredibly serious. Dunbar has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and Baker faces the same robbery charges and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported the following details on the alleged crime and the arrest warrants:

According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches with force while armed with semi-automatic firearms. It states that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm. According to the arrest warrant, multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident Baker ordered another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was just entering the party. The warrant includes conflicting accounts from witnesses as to whether Dunbar was armed, with some saying they didn’t see a gun in his possession.

Obviously, both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have in America, and it’s a great system.

Trust me, you don’t want it any other way. Having said that, these charges aren’t any kind of joking matter.

Not only are they not a joking matter, but Baker is facing eight firearms-related charges!

One of the last things you ever want to find yourself in front of a jury facing is a gun charge. Now, multiply that by eight and that’s potentially the situation Baker is going to find himself in.

It just sounds like a terrible situation. Whether or not either gets convicted in court, you can guarantee Roger Goodell and the NFL won’t tolerate this.

Embarrassing the league never ends well for players and this is the biggest story in the NFL at the moment.

We’ll see what Goodell and the league do with these two men, but I wouldn’t bank on them seeing the field anytime soon.

As for the justice system, I hope they both have outstanding lawyers. It sounds like they’re going to need them.