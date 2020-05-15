Sporting News Names Trevor Lawrence The Best Quarterback In College Football

Sporting News believes Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in America.

The publication dropped its list of the best quarterbacks in college football Thursday and Lawrence was sitting in the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Number two? You guessed it. It’s Justin Fields.

I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again. The Lawrence vs. Fields debate is something we’re going to hear nonstop through the 2021 NFL draft.

After that, we’ll probably hear it for years in the NFL. They’re both phenoms, they both lead powerhouse programs and they’re going to be the top picks in the draft.

It’s going to be a fun debate, but I hope you’re not getting tired of it because it’s not ending anytime soon.

Sam Howell coming in at number three is a shade surprising. That’s damn high for the sophomore star. He came in ahead of Sam Ehlinger, who was fourth.

I’m not sure I agree with that. Look, Howell is a rising star, and he injected UNC with a bunch of life and energy this past season.

The man is a great quarterback and he’s only getting better. Would I take him ahead of Texas’ Ehlinger? Probably not.

As for Ehlinger, he has one last shot to ball out with the Longhorns. Given how bad last season went, it’s time for him to show up and show out for Texas fans everywhere.

I wouldn’t want to bet against the young man.

