‘Would He Pardon Obama?’: Ted Cruz Reacts To Biden’s Promise Not To Pardon Trump

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz responded Friday to Joe Biden’s pledge not to pardon President Donald Trump if elected by asking if Biden would pardon his former boss, President Barack Obama.

The former vice president promised Thursday night not to pardon Trump if he wins November’s election and Trump subsequently finds himself in legal trouble. (RELATED: George Soros Predicts Trump Will ‘Destroy Himself’)

“But would he pardon Obama?” Cruz responded.

But would he pardon Obama? https://t.co/yS4pUClqt1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 15, 2020

Obama’s activities in the last days of his administration have come under scrutiny after it was revealed earlier this week that members of the Obama administration, including Biden, made requests to unmask incoming Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn weeks before Trump’s inauguration. (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Decries ‘Astonishing Assault On The Rule Of Law’ After Flynn Charges Dropped)

Trump has accused his predecessor of wrongdoing, dubbing the scandal “Obamagate,” and urging Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham to make Obama testify about his knowledge of the unmasking requests.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,”the president tweeted Thursday.“He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

The South Carolina Republican vowed to “perform oversight” of the unmasking requests, but stopped short of endorsing Trump’s call to have Obama testify.

“In light of General Flynn’s unmasking by the Obama Administration, the job of Congress will be to perform oversight of these unmasking requests to ensure the process was used for legitimate national security concerns, not reprisals or political curiosity,” Graham tweeted Thursday. “I specifically want to know how many unmasking requests were made, if any, beyond General Flynn regarding members of the Trump campaign team, family, or associates.”