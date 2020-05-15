Texas Longhorns Football Coaches Will Return To Campus May 18

Members of the Texas Longhorns football staff will return to campus in a few days.

According to Anwar Richardson, members of Tom Herman’s staff will be back on campus starting May 18. Players will still have to do stuff virtually, and coaches returning will wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Texas Longhorn football staff will return to campus on Monday (less than 30), according to my sources. They will be in the office on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. However, players will resume virtual meetings on Wednesday. Social distancing and masks will be emphasized. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 14, 2020

Another day goes by and we get one step closer to football return. I don’t want to jinx anything, but it seems like we’re getting a ton of great news lately.

Texas is one of the biggest football programs in the country. The fact the coaches are returning is a great sign of things to come.

Sure, it’s not the same as players returning, but it’s 100% a step in the right direction. At this point in the war against coronavirus, we really can’t ask for much more.

Plus, returning to the office might give Herman and his staff a little extra time to figure out how to actually win games!

Hopefully, more and more programs return and we can start talking about game previews instead of coronavirus. That’s the world I dream about returning to!