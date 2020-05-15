Trump Announces Massive Cash Infusions For Chicago, New Jersey Transit

President Donald Trump announced billions of dollars in coronavirus stimulus to support public transportation in Chicago and New Jersey on Friday.

The funds come as part of the phase 3 stimulus CARES Act aimed at supporting businesses through the pandemic. New Jersey’s transit authority will receive $1.4 billion in grants, and Chicago will receive $817 million, Trump announced on Twitter.

“I am proud to announce that @NJTransit will receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area! The LARGEST single Federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever. Together, we will prevail!” Trump tweeted Friday.

"Chicago's @CTA has big federal resources heading its way to keep the transit system operational and to keep people moving where they need to go. $817M will aid in the economic recovery — buy Made in the USA!" he tweeted soon after.

The news comes as dozens of states are beginning the process of reopening in accordance with White House guidelines. The New York Stock Exchange also announced it would be reopening its trading floor on May 26. It had been closed since March 14.

States and businesses are taking a phased approach to reopening, allowing certain industries like restaurants and gyms to open at lowered capacity and with an emphasis on maintaining social distancing.