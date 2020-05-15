Wisconsin Basketball Has The 7th Best Home Winning Record Since Greg Gard Joined The Staff

The Wisconsin Badgers have been dominant at home with head coach Greg Gard on staff.

According to a tweet from the program, the Badgers have the seventh best home winning record since Gard joined the staff in 2001. He took over as the head coach when Bo Ryan retired in 2015. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since he joined the staff, the Badgers are 276-40, which is an utterly absurd stat.

I love reading stats like this about Greg Gard. The man has so many critics and haters, but he just gets results. Some might say we have that in common.

First, Greg Gard couldn’t coach. Then, we moved to Greg Gard can’t recruit. After that, it became Gard couldn’t win big games.

You know what Greg Gard eventually did? Oh, just this little thing called winning the Big 10 and securing the top seed in the conference tournament.

It sure is funny how life works out. What’s the next excuse/complaint going to be?

I always have a soft spot for people who are overlooked and counted out. I don’t know why, but I’ve always been that way.

There’s been nonstop chatter about Gard, and I’ve even been critical of him at times. Yet, he just wins basketball games.

I’m proud to have him as the man leading the Badgers. There’s no longer any doubt he’s 100% the correct man for the job.