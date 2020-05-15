Hilarious ‘You Betcha’ Video Shows The 5 Different Types Of Country Music Fans

There’s one video on the internet everyone who loves country music needs to watch.

You Betcha posted a hilarious video of the “5 Types of Country Fans,” and this one is legit laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s also 100% accurate. Some of the different types include the summer-only fan and the diehard fan. Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn funny.

I honestly don’t know which part is better. Is the fact it’s so funny better or is it the fact it’s weirdly accurate?

As someone who grew up in rural Wisconsin, we all listened to country music, and I’ve met all five of those kinds of fans.

Personally, I trend somewhere between being a snob and a diehard. I’m not walking around talking about lift kits, but I do love country music.

I’ve always wanted to see George Strait in concert. I’m not sure it’ll ever happen, but it’s on the bucket list for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Strait (@georgestrait) on May 14, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT

In terms of concerts I have seen, Brad Paisley takes the cake. Dude is just a natural showman and knows how to move the needle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Jan 23, 2020 at 4:52pm PST

Finally, if you haven’t seen any other You Betcha videos, I suggest you check them out. They’re absurdly funny. A couple weeks back, I spent a solid five hours down a deep rabbit hole watching them.

Check out a few more below!