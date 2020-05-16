It Feels Good To Be Drinking Beers Again In The Hot Weather

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to announce I’m back to cracking open cold beers in the warm weather.

This past Friday, temps where I was at hit 87 degrees outside. Despite the fact we’re in the middle of a war against coronavirus, I couldn’t resist filling the cooler with some ice and throwing in some crispy beers to enjoy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s often in the darkest times that we have to remember what makes this country great. Drinking beers on hot days is right at the top of the list.

I hit the crew with a group text to get on over, but I couldn’t let them have a beer before I certified them ice cold. Check it out below.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Folks, that’s what the peak male in 2020 looks like. You might not like it, but that’s the ideal man. Beer? Check. Orca cooler? Check. “Yellowstone” hat? Check. Wisconsin Badgers chair? Check. Digital camo jacket? Check. Warm weather and good company? Check.

It truly doesn’t get any better at all. It’s freedom like this that led us to liberating Europe, and I’ll be damned if I let the coronavirus stop me from drinking beer. It’s not going to happen.

Not bad. Room for improvement but as long as you’re throwin em back you’re doing something right ???????????? https://t.co/anz4p0Mg4x — You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha) May 15, 2020

The moment we stop living life as we want is the moment we lose the war to coronavirus. By refusing to drink beer, you’re more or less spitting in the face of all those who came before you.

Do you want to be that guy? Didn’t think so. Grab a beer, enjoy the weather, remember that you’re an American and recognize the fact as long as we’re fighting for what’s right, then we’ll never be defeated.

Now, please excuse me, I have a few more beers left in that cooler and they have my name on them!