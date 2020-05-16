Land Your Next Big Job With This Game-Changing Résumé Generator

Did you know that a whopping 75% of all resumés received by employers never even see the light of day? That means if you’re looking to land a new job, you’re going to need to pull out all the stops to stand out to potential employers.

Sounds easier said than done, doesn’t it? Don’t be hard on yourself, the art of résumé writing is a coveted skill that’s hard to come by. But, with helpful programs like the Rezi Résumé Software, you never have to feel stressed about applying for a job again (or at least not until you go in for that interview). That’s because Rezi is a state-of-the-art résumé generator that showcases your skills and credentials and ups your odds of getting a call-back.

The way it works is simple. With Rezi, you can create as many résumés as you’d like with its wide array of templates. Each résumé you make with Rezi is ATS (applicant tracking system) optimized, meaning it complies with the recruiting programs many employers use to sort through applications during the hiring process. In other words, your résumé will be more likely to land you that precious interview thanks to important keywords that help it stand out in a sea of others like it.

The Rezi platform is user-friendly and takes you through every step of the process at your own pace. That’s why it’s trusted by over 100,000 job-seekers all over the country.

Rezi Résumé Software works best as an app for Google Chrome and provides you with unlimited résumés and cover letters. And for a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to the game-changing app for just $29 bucks, which is a whopping 94% off its regular price!

Prices subject to change.

More from The Daily Caller Shop

Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive

DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors

New skills you can learn without leaving home

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');