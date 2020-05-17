Ed Oliver Arrested After Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated With A Weapon

Buffalo Bills star Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night.

According to Field Yates, Oliver was arrested Saturday night in Houston after allegedly “driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bills DT Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. A pistol was found in Oliver’s car. Oliver was transported to Montgomery County jail. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 17, 2020

Obviously, the Bills star is innocent until proven guilty, but this isn’t a great look for him if he’s guilty of doing the things he’s been charged with.

There is never an excuse to drive while intoxicated. There just isn’t, and anyone who thinks there is an excuse is a moron.

You know what’s even worse? When a guy on a contract worth nearly $20 million doesn’t call an Uber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Oliver (@edoliver_11) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

People need to use their brains after consuming substances. If you want to drink or smoke weed, then have at it.

Just don’t jump behind the wheel of a vehicle and do it while allegedly “unlawfully carrying a weapon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Oliver (@edoliver_11) on Sep 8, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Oliver, but this isn’t a great look at all.