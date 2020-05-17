Redskins Receiver Cody Latimer Charged With Felony Assault

Washington Redskins receiver Cody Latimer was arrested Saturday in Douglas County, Colorado.

ESPN reported the following details on the alleged incident at his apartment:

According to a sheriff’s department report, a witness said they heard arguing and what sounded like gunshots inside the apartment. One person was identified as having minor, non-gunshot injuries. Latimer, 27, was taken into custody and sent to the Douglas County Detention Facility. He has been booked on felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

As always, Latimer is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but this is a very rough look for the Redskins player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Getting charged with felony assault and illegal discharge of a weapon isn’t a great situation at all. In fact, it’s incredibly serious.

According to the same ESPN report, his attorney Harvey Steinberg released a statement and said, “There’s an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine. Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known.”

Interpret that however you want, but it sounds like there might be some more details lingering out there, and it sounds like they’ll have a big impact on how this unfolds.

If he’s found guilty, I have a feeling we might not see Latimer on a field anytime soon. We also all know the NFL doesn’t need a conviction to suspend someone.

Roger Goodell can do whatever he wants, and I have no doubt he’ll look into this situation.

Keep checking back for more details when we have them!