‘American Idol’ Finale Draws Biggest Audience Since March, Ratings Still Down From 2019

The finale for “American Idol” premiered virtually Sunday with lower ratings than 2019.

A total of 7.26 million viewers tuned in to watch the end of the 2020 show, which looked a lot different than it usually does, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. The number of viewers was up by 1.1 million from last week’s episode, but was still down from the 2019 finale.

The 2019 show received 8.74 million viewers and a 1.5 rating. Meanwhile, the 2020 “American Idol” finale received a 1.0 rating. The TV rating is the percentage of a specific group watching a show at a given time. The group can be all households or divided into age demographics.

“60 minutes” beat out the finale with 9.53 million viewers. (RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Leads Sunday Night TV In Ratings)

I’d really like to know if people stopped tuning in after the show went “virtual.” Usually, the end of the show is live. Each contestant preforms live each week and then America gets to vote. With the coronavirus pandemic having everyone locked down at home, the show has been prerecording the performances for the show.

You’d think with more people stuck at home, the audience numbers would be higher. It seems like people just weren’t interested in the finale this season.

Netflix has added roughly 16 million new users during the coronavirus pandemic. Maybe people are more interested in streaming content now, instead of the regular shows we’ve been stuck with for years.