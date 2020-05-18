Anna Kendrick To Star In New HBO Max Streaming Show ‘Love Life’

Anna Kendrick will soon star in HBO Max’s news streaming site in “Love Life” when the site launches later this month.

The 34-year-old actress, plays the lead character Darby, whose story is told through the handful of relationships she's had over a ten-year time span, according to Variety in a piece published Monday.

According to the report:

When it comes to playing a character who ages nearly a decade over the run of the show, Kendrick manages to convince — aided both by the show’s careful eye for what New York City at the turn of the 2010s looked like as opposed to what it looked like in, say, January 2020 and by Kendrick’s own gifts for manifesting youthful insecurity and a growing sense of worth. And its limning of social types, from the chaotically resentful yet magnetic Magnus [played by Nick Thune] to the never-quite-grew-up best friend Sara (Zoë Chao), is effective, too.

In the trailer that dropped about the new adult series for the site the words across the clip read, "From first love to lasting love, this is her story."

“Every connection, every heartbreak, every love, has its own story,” it added as a series of Darby’s good and bad moments in her relationships flash across the video.

As the piece noted, when “Love Life” is watchable it has the huge task, especially in light of the pandemic, of convincing viewers, who aren’t already HBO subscribers, that the “new AT&T-owned service with HBO” is worth it.

As previously reported, Kendrick is one of our favorite leading ladies in Hollywood and we can hardly wait to catch this coming-of-age romcom when it hits HBO Max when the site launches May 27.