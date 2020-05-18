Editorial

Big 10 Expects All Football Teams To Play If State Governments Allow It

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual - Oregon v Wisconsin

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Big 10 expects all the schools in the conference to play football in the fall.

According to Adam Rittenberg, Northwestern’s Morton Schapiro, who is the head of the Big Ten’s council of presidents and chancellors, believes all 14 Big 10 teams will play if state and local governments allow it during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rittenberg initially tweeted that Schapiro didn’t believe all programs would play, but he’s since clarified and deleted that tweet.

This is an awesome update for football fans around America. The Big 10 is a powerhouse conference, and once they start rolling, it’s game over for coronavirus.

Coronavirus has no chance of winning this war once the B1G starts playing football. That’s just a fact.

I can’t wait for football to start up. I need football in the fall like I need air in my lungs. I don’t want it. I need it.

The good people of Wisconsin love the Badgers and we’re ready to watch Paul Chryst get to work by week one at the start of September.

Trust me, folks. If the B1G gets rolling, then things will be back to normal in the world of college football very quickly.