Brett Favre Says He Wishes He Could ‘Do Things Differently’ With How His Career In Green Bay Ended

Former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre has some regrets about how his career ended with the team.

Favre has been in the news nonstop lately because the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round to be the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, there’s a ton of comparisons to when Rodgers was drafted to eventually replace Favre. That led to the Super Bowl champion revealing he has some regrets how everything went down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love) on Apr 27, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

The iconic quarterback told the Wisconsin State Journal the following about his departure from the Packers:

If I could go back and do things differently, I certainly would. When I made the decision to tell Mike McCarthy that I would retire, I was probably a month, month-and-a-half removed (from the season). It was before the draft…I would much rather have not said anything and just bought a little time. Of course, everyone knew by that time I couldn’t make up my mind two months removed from the season anyway. We had been down that road before. But I knew, and I have no ill feelings about this, but I knew they were sort of ready to go in a different direction.

Obviously, Favre is more than a decade removed from leaving the Packers. He’s had a lot of time to think about how everything ended.

As he points out himself, he told McCarthy before the draft he was likely out and the team drafted Rodgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre) on Jan 30, 2020 at 9:10am PST

The Packers couldn’t wait forever on what Favre would do. They had to plan for the future at some point. When Rodgers fell to them in the 2005 draft, they pulled the trigger.

You can’t blame them at all and Favre doesn’t. After all, it’s just a business and that’s how you have to look at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre) on Dec 30, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Now, we’ll have to wait and see how long Love sits on the bench before getting a shot with the Packers. He’s probably two years away at a minimum.

However, that won’t stop the chatter from continuing for a very long time. Embrace the chaos!