Country Music Star Chris Stapleton Announces Entire ‘All-American Road Show’ Tour Postponed Until 2021

Chris Stapleton announced Monday the entire “All American Road Show” tour has been postponed until next year with the “health and safety” of his fans during the pandemic being his “number one priority.”

“We are very sorry to announce that this year’s All-American Road Show has been postponed [and] rescheduled for 2021,” the 42-year-old country singer shared in a post on Instagram. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The “Broken Halos” hitmaker went on to share that “previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.” And for those that can’t make the new dates, they will have “30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase.” He provided a link to ChrisStapleton.com/tour to find out the new dates.

Some of the show dates at places like “Globe Life Field in Arlington and Wrigley Field in Chicago will be announced as soon as possible, pending Major League Baseball’s final schedule for 2021.” Others at places like “Truist Park in Atlanta ” have been fully cancelled and tickets will be refunded, with plans to return to Atlanta sometime next year.

The “Fire Away” singer concluded his post by explaining how much he appreciates fans’ “patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times.”

“We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music,” he said.

The first show was set to originally kick off in June in New Mexico. Now the first date for the American concert listed is not until April 21, 2021, in Ohio.