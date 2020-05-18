Colts Coach Frank Reich Thinks Philip Rivers Will Be On The Team For Several Seasons

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich expects quarterback Philip Rivers to stick around for more than one season.

Rivers signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason for $25 million, and many assume it will likely be his last season of pro football.

Yet, Reich thinks there’s more passes to be thrown for years to come. According to Zak Keefer, the Colts head coach said Monday, “I can just tell you I really believe it’s Philip (Rivers’) intent to play multiple years (with the Colts) … I’m very optimistic it will be a multiple year thing.”

Frank Reich: “I can just tell you I really believe it’s Philip (Rivers’) intent to play multiple years (with the Colts) … I’m very optimistic it will be a multiple year thing.” Rivers on a 1-year, $25 million deal entering this season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 18, 2020

Yeah, I hate to be the guy who has to dump a bunch of cold water on Reich’s hopes and dreams, but I’m not sure Rivers has years of football left in him.

Don’t get me wrong. The man has had a hell of a great career. He was the face of the Chargers for years and years, put up gaudy stats at times and made a ton of money.

At the same time, you have to know when the party is over, and it’s winding down for Rivers.

If things go poorly or he gets hurt, there’s no reason at all he should try to extend his career even further.

He’s done more than enough to cement his legacy, and I’m not sure he needs to do much more.

Obviously, we’ll see how it all shakes out with the Colts, but I’ll be shocked if he sticks around for more than a season.