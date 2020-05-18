EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz Reveals What Went Down At Camp David With President Trump

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz revealed Monday the conservation he had with President Donald Trump and other GOP congressional allies this weekend at Camp David. The discussion focused on funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) and future regulation on Chinese technology companies, according to audio obtained by the Daily Caller.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump met with GOP congressional allies at the country retreat in Maryland, Camp David, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Republican Reps. Dan Crenshaw, Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin, according to Politico. Gaetz revealed in an audio clip for his upcoming Monday podcast episode that the administration discussed more funding cuts for WHO and investigating Chinese technology companies.

Gaetz says that the the president may have had some advisors that wanted to restoring partial funding for the WHO but based on conversations he’s had with the President, he doesn’t believe that will pan out. Tucker Carlson broke the news Friday that the administration was close to resuming funding for the WHO. (RELATED: ‘Pelosi Basically Lost Me’: White House Says Checks For Illegal Aliens A No-Go For Stimulus Negotiations)

“I observed compelling arguments particularly from my congressional colleagues on the fallacy of that relationship with the World Health Organization,” Gaetz recalls. The Florida representative goes on to state that Jim Jordan reiterated a quote from Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert that “resonated” with president saying, “We don’t have to pay these globalist organizations to hate us, they’ll probably do it for free.”

“It is my expectation that the United States will not be engaging as a funder of the World Health Organization now, at the china level, at any other reduce level — in the absence of major structural changes.”

Gaetz goes on to say that he brought up concerns he had regarding duel use technologies that Chinese companies have adopted from the U.S. specifically mentioning the drone company DJI Technologies. (RELATED: Chinese President Pledges $2 Billion To Fight Coronavirus, Wants WHO To Investigate ‘Global Response’)

“In my conversations with Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, I am comforted that the administration is aware of the threat posed by DJI, and the duel use drone technology. It is my belief that the administration is currently reviewing potential guidance from the Department of Justice to state and local law enforcement.”

“These times that we are in do not call for a treatment of China with kid gloves,” Gaetz concluded. “We need confrontational leadership, and President Trump is definitely prepared to provide that bold leadership.”