Cuomo, Fauci And Newsom Underwear Has Hit The Clothing Market

An L.A. based company has begun selling underwear emblazoned with the names of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The company said that for every purchase, they will donate one pair of underwear to health care workers in California and New York, according to Business Insider.

The clothing company Canava said that they created the limited edition underwear line to help healthcare workers “be able to rest, recharge and relax when they get home,” and as a thank you to Dr. Fauci, Gov. Newsom and Gov. Cuomo.

“For all those ‘thirsty’ for Andrew Cuomo we’ve got the perfect way for you to show your appreciation. Put his name on your undies! Governor Andrew Cuomo has proven to be a bright spot in an otherwise insane time and we want to celebrate him while also giving back,” Canava said on their website. “We’re matching dollar for dollar any NYC Limited Edition product purchased with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in the NYC area.”

The Cuomo and Fauci underwear will be donated to healthcare workers in NYC, while the Newsom panties will support healthcare workers in California.

“Consider yourselves heard. There are lots of you loving on Governor Gavin Newsom (we understand you), so we rushed to make sure there’s a way to show your love,” the company said.

The underwear line recently went viral on social media and elicited some strong responses from Twitter users. (Doughnuts, Shirts, Mugs And More Items With Dr. Fauci’s Face On It Are Selling Out Everywhere)

Canava is passionate about their environmental, social, and brand impact, according to their website. They use clean energy programs, vegan products and packaging, and donate 1 percent of their gross sales to the planet foundation “to identify and support and existing non-profit working to offset the impacts of climate change.”

Their social and brand impact is focused on fair labor practices, access to contraception, and artisanal production. They pride themselves on being a female-founded company that “is run by an all-female management team.”