EXCLUSIVE: ‘Pelosi Is Trying To Solidify More Power’: McCarthy Talks Remote Voting For Congress In Wide Ranging Interview

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on the effort to reopen America amid the coronavirus pandemic, FISA reform and remote voting for Congress.

In this video McCarthy explains why he doesn’t support remote voting for members of Congress during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that many members of congress are in the high risk age group for contracting it. (RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional Abuse Of Power’: Liz Cheney Blasts Pelosi’s Proxy Voting ‘Scheme’.)

“This is along party lines because it’s Nancy Pelosi trying to solidify more power,” said McCarthy. “Our founders would be ashamed that we’re not assembling, it’s the role of Congress, we are essential.”

He also discussed the effort to reopen America, and shared his views on how the Governor of California is handling the coronavirus response.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

