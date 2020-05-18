Superstar David Arquette Confirms Return To ‘Scream,’ Reprising Role Of Dewey For 5th Film

Superstar David Arquette definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when he confirmed he was reprising his role as Dewey in the “Scream” franchise and that a 5th film was happening.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” the 48-year-old actor shared, according to Deadline magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

"Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy," he added.

In addition to Arquette, reprising his role as the Sheriff in Spyglass Media Group's relaunch of the 24-year-old thriller franchise, the media company shared they are currently in talks with "more legacy castmembers" for the fifth installment. Original stars of the 1986 movie include the likes of Arquette, Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell, just to name a few.

The "Scream" star played the role of Dewey in all four films so it is great news for fans that he's coming back for the fifth one.

Production on the movie will reportedly get underway later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when protocols are in place to do so safely during pandemic.

The plot, being co written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, is currently under wraps. But filmmaking group Radio Silence of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett shared how much getting this opportunity means to them.

“It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers,” the group shared. “Kevin Williamson’s [Scream franchise architect] incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together.”

“Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life,” the group added.