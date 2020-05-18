Delta To Resume Several Major Routes As TSA Records Increase In Passengers

Delta Air Lines will resume flying several major routes that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported Monday.

After suspending a number of international and domestic routes due to travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, Delta will be resuming routes to locations including trans-Atlantic and Caribbean destinations, the company announced Monday according to Reuters.

Beginning in June, Delta will be adding nearly 100 more daily flights compared to May, including out of Atlanta and New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. The carrier also anticipates resuming passenger flights for the Seattle-Shanghai route, pending Chinese government approval.

Major U.S. airlines, including Delta, have had to take measures to slash costs amid the hit the industry has taken due to the pandemic. Delta announced May 14 that it would retire its higher-maintenance jets including the Boeing 777 from its fleet to in an effort to make cost-effective changes, NPR reported.

The removal of planes intended for “long-haul markets” signals that Delta doesn’t anticipate a strong demand for international travel in the near future.

While people may be apprehensive about traveling, the number of passengers screened by the Transportation Security Administration has steadily inched up since reaching a low of 87,534 on April 14. The TSA recorded 253,807 on Sunday, a number not seen since late March.

Airlines have been implementing additional safety and health guidelines for passengers and staff, like requiring passengers to wear face masks. (RELATED: Major US Airlines Will Begin Requiring Passengers Wear Face Masks)

Southwest Airlines’ CEO urged the TSA to begin scanning the temperatures of travelers to mitigate fears of flying.