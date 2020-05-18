Dolly Parton Sends Special Thank You Message To Tennessee National Guard Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Country music queen Dolly Parton sent a special thank you message to the Tennessee National Guard.

Parton shared the message on her social media Sunday.

Thank you to the @TNMilitaryDept and all of the volunteers in Tennessee and around the world helping bring aid to those in need during these difficult times ❤️ We appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/4GzqoEDbyH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 17, 2020

“I’m so proud of all of the folks at the National Guard,” Parton said in the video. “My niece Danielle Parton has been a part of that for years and years and she’s always telling me all the great things that you do. So I know that both the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Tennessee Air National Guard have been working non-stop since the tornado ripped through early in March and then moved right into the COVID-19 response.”

“But after all, we are the Volunteer State, and I appreciate all of you and I know everybody else does too,” she continued. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces $1 Million Donation To Vanderbilt Towards Research For Coronavirus Cure)

Parton herself has contributed to the coronavirus response by donating $1 million to help find a cure for the viral disease.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton said in a social media post after announcing her donation.

Parton is truly the prime example of what Americans should be doing during the pandemic. She has done her part to contribute to the fight against coronavirus and she’s making sure the people on the front lines are getting the recognition and the thanks they deserve.