People In Maryland Use Inner Tubes To Socially Distance At A Bar

People going to a bar in Maryland were innovative with how to properly observe social distancing recommendations.

In a video shared on Facebook by John Middlebrook, people were using inner tubes on wheels to properly stay away from each other while drinking during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, the bar was Fish Tales in Ocean City. Watch the funny moment below.

I don’t know why, but I love this move. It really just goes to show how desperate people are to be out among each other again.

They want to get blitzed at bars, but they also want to be safe. That’s led them to using inner tubes to stay away from one another!

I’ve always said American ingenuity is the best in the world. When we dedicate ourselves to getting a task done, we can’t ever be beat.

This is a prime example of that mentality and work ethic. While the rest of the world might hide in their homes, we’re out here drinking beers and responsibly socially distancing from one another.

I don’t hate it at all! They’re taking a page out of my book.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Props to these guys for enjoying the great weather this past weekend, staying safe and living their lives.