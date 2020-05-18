Editorial

Gavin Newsom Says Pro Sports In California Will Return In Early June

Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Pro sports will be back in California in the coming weeks.

In a Twitter video posted Monday by Danny Vietti, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said pro sports would be back in the state “in that first week or so of June without spectators” during the coronavirus pandemic if things don’t get worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

Well, this is a gigantic update for the good people of California. It initially looked like sports might not return to the state for months.

At the end of April, Newsom said sports without fans wouldn’t return until phase three and people couldn’t attend games until phase four of reopening.

Now, he’s saying pro sports returning to California is about three weeks away. I guess things change quickly when it looksed like pro teams might leave the state.

The NFL simply wasn’t going to let multiple teams stay in a state that wasn’t going to allow games. Roger Goodell would have airlifted the Rams, Chargers and 49ers out so fast that your head would have been spinning.

That no longer looks like it’ll be necessary.

 

Now, what does this mean for college sports? Well, I’m not sure. Newsom has a lot more control over them because UCLA just can’t up and leave to play in a different state.

So, honestly, I don’t think it changes much on that front as of right now. It’s a good sign, but nothing is set in stone for college football in California.

 

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them!