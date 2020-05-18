Gavin Newsom Says Pro Sports In California Will Return In Early June

Pro sports will be back in California in the coming weeks.

In a Twitter video posted Monday by Danny Vietti, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said pro sports would be back in the state “in that first week or so of June without spectators” during the coronavirus pandemic if things don’t get worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Governor Gavin Newsom says professional sports in the state of California “in the first week or so of June, without spectators…can begin to move forward.” pic.twitter.com/GiC7EklXlD — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 18, 2020

Well, this is a gigantic update for the good people of California. It initially looked like sports might not return to the state for months.

At the end of April, Newsom said sports without fans wouldn’t return until phase three and people couldn’t attend games until phase four of reopening.

STAGE 3: Higher Risk Workplaces Gradually re-opening some higher risk environments with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings. This will include:

-Personal care (hair salons, nail salons, gyms)

-Movie theaters

-Sports without live audiences

-In-person religious services — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

STAGE 4: End of Stay-At-Home Order Re-opening the highest risk parts of our economy — once therapeutics have been developed. This will include mass gatherings such as:

– Concerts

– Convention Centers

– Live audience sports — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

Now, he’s saying pro sports returning to California is about three weeks away. I guess things change quickly when it looksed like pro teams might leave the state.

The NFL simply wasn’t going to let multiple teams stay in a state that wasn’t going to allow games. Roger Goodell would have airlifted the Rams, Chargers and 49ers out so fast that your head would have been spinning.

That no longer looks like it’ll be necessary.

Now, what does this mean for college sports? Well, I’m not sure. Newsom has a lot more control over them because UCLA just can’t up and leave to play in a different state.

So, honestly, I don’t think it changes much on that front as of right now. It’s a good sign, but nothing is set in stone for college football in California.

