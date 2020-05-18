Harry Styles Finally Drops Music Video For ‘Watermelon Sugar’ And It’s All About ‘Touching’

Musician Harry Styles dropped his brand new music video for his hit single “Watermelon Sugar.”

The music video was released Monday on YouTube.

Styles has really morphed into his new persona since breaking away from the band that launched his career, One Direction. The new persona is on full display in the new music video.

WATCH:

I, personally, love Styles but this music video is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen produced by him.

The whole video is dedicated to touching, which is impossible to do now in the age of COVID-19. This scenario is definitely every guy’s dream. The music video is just Styles surrounded by a bunch of bikini-clad women and everyone is touching everything; each other, themselves and watermelons. (RELATED: Harry Styles Shares Terrifying Details Of Being Mugged At Knifepoint)

I still love the song and I love the video, but I really would love to know the analysis behind the meaning of the video.

Don’t worry though, the music video was filmed on the beach back in January, so all the touching was done pre-coronavirus.

If you wanted to see Styles sing this hit live in concert, you’ll have to wait. All scheduled concerts and his tour in 2020 have been postponed due to coronavirus.