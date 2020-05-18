Catholic Churches Across Italy Hold Public Masses For First Time In Two Months, Following Coronavirus Pandemic

Churches in Italy are holding public mass for the first time since the city shut down in March. People entering St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City will have their temperatures taken and must maintain social distance while inside.

The Pope spoke to the restrictions during Sunday mass, “Please, let’s go ahead (following) the rules and prescriptions we’ve been given to care for the health of each and everyone.”

The phased reopening for Italy and Vatican City is on schedule, many Italians and Holy See residents returned to work the first week May. Those attending mass will have to wear masks, but priests are only required to wear gloves when handing out communion. Everyone must maintain a social distance of 5 feet and there is no communal holy water.

Another notable change is the Eucharist will only be given into the hand, not placed directly onto the tongue. (RELATED: Pope Francis Calls For End Of Abortion, War During Easter Vigil)