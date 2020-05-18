Report: Life-Changing News Breaks About Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara

Superstar actor Joaquin Phoenix and actress Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together.

A source close to the 45-year-old actor and 35-year-old actress shared the happy news that she’s pregnant with Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

The very private couple have made no announcement about the news, while Mara has been spotted out and about wearing baggy clothes. The source shared that the superstar could be close to six-months pregnant. (RELATED: Check Out Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker In Terrifying Photo From The New Movie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) on May 18, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

It comes following news last summer that the “Joker” star and Mara were engaged following months of speculation after the “Mary Magdalene” star was spotted rocking an engagement ring.

In October, the “Gladiator” star shared with Vanity Fair how he and Rooney finally got together after first fearing that she “despised” him.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix shared. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

As previously reported, the superstar couple were first linked together four years ago in 2016 after the two worked together on the set of “Mary Magdalene.”

The duo then made their relationship red carpet official when they showed up together at the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony in 2017.

Phoenix would later share that the two were living together in a home in the Hollywood Hills.