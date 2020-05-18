Media

Journalists Attack Trump Campaign For Satire ‘Truth Over Facts’ Website, Forgetting That It’s A Biden Gaffe

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden greets guests following a campaign event at the Big Grove Brewery and Taproom on May 1, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Journalists missed a reference to a Biden gaffe Monday after the Trump campaign launched a new website titled “Truth Over Facts.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign launched what appears to be a joke website they described as “an investigative website aimed at uncovering the truth behind [former Vice President] Joe Biden’s never-ending, seemingly incomprehensible statements during his third, plodding campaign for president.”

The “Truth Over Facts” title is, in fact, a reference to one of Biden’s public gaffes, where he made the comment during a 2019 campaign speech in Iowa. This seemed to go over many journalists’ heads as they attacked the Trump campaign for the slogan.

“How very Orwellian,” The Daily Beast’s editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast tweeted. She then stood by her comment in a later tweet when she was directed to a video of Biden coining the phrase.

“This is remarkably similar in name to a leading Chinese Communist Party slogan, ‘Seeking Truth From Facts,'” Washington Post Global Opinions and CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish declared. CNBC’s Christina Wilkie tweeted “So I guess the war on facts has a name now.”

Wilkie eventually appeared to figure out the joke, noting that it was a Biden gaffe in 2019. She still tweeted that its satire was “unclear.”

Ezra Klein, founder and editor-at-large of Vox, was stumped too, first tweeting that “If you’d written a satire of the Trump administration where they launched a campaign called ‘Truth Over Facts’ it would’ve been dismissed as heavyhanded and unfair.”

Klein later noted that it was from a Biden gaffe, adding that it it is “amazingly audacious for the Trump campaign to try and weaponize” it. (RELATED: Trump Says ‘Joe Biden Has Lost His Fastball’)

Journalist Garrett M. Graff, Vox’s Aaron Rupar and competition analyst for the Washington Post Elliot Smilowitz were just a few more who seemed to forget Biden’s gaffe.

“I think the real freak out should be that the people whose job it is to ostensibly cover politics don’t know an obvious reference to a Biden gaffe,” The Hill’s Saager Enjeti noted.