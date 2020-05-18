Sports

‘He’s Not Doing Well’: Karl Malone Says Prayers Are Needed For Coach Jerry Sloan

Nicholas Elias
Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone asked NBA superstars to pray for Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan.

The request came during the NBA’s Inside Stuff ‘90s Reunion, which brought together players like Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Gary Payton, and John Stockton, according to KSL Sports. “I need to say this because I know that Stockton and I have been talking a lot recently,” Malone said on the livestream, “Coach Sloan is not doing well, so I want you guys to pray for coach Sloan.” (RELATED: Kobe Bryant Showed Up To Practice Just To Say Goodbye To Players Getting Traded The Next Day)

 

Jerry Sloan has been mostly out of the public eye since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in 2016. He went to a few Utah Jazz practices and games since then, but his visits have become less and less frequent. Fans and players have since tried to get a statue of Sloan built at Vivint Smart Home Arena to commemorate his 22 years coaching the Utah Jazz.

“I want to say this, Stock, you already know how I feel about you, you know I love you to death,” Malone said. “All of the other guys here, you guys brought out the best in us. You guys brought out the best in the Utah Jazz and myself. I am grateful for you guys, you guys made me the player that I was.”