‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Ken Osmond Dies At 76

“Leave It To Beaver” star Ken Osmond has died.

The comedy star passed away at his home surrounded by family Monday morning, according to a report published by Variety. His cause of death is currently unknown.

“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father,” Osmond’s son Eric said, Variety reported. “He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

Osmond’s former partner at the Los Angeles Police Department, Henry Lane, also confirmed the star’s death to the outlet. Lane claimed the actor suffered from respiratory issues. (RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld Says He ‘Never Adjusted’ Jerry Stiller’s ‘Perfect’ Performance As Frank Constanza)

Osmond, who is most known for his role as Eddie Haskell in “Leave It To Beaver,” began his acting career as a child. He landed his first role in “So Big” at the age of nine. He went on to appear in shows such as “Lassie,” “The Loretta Young Show” and “Fury.”

After his time on “Leave It To Beaver,” Osmond joined the LAPD in 1970. He retired from the force in 1988.

Osmond is survived by his wife and two sons.