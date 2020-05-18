Sister Of Man Charged With Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Posted Picture Of His Dead Body On Snapchat

The sister of a man charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery admitted to posting a picture of Arbery’s dead body after he was shot on Snapchat, the Sun reported.

Lindsay McMichael, 30, is the sister of Travis McMichael, who along with his father Gregory McMichael, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Lindsay told the Sun that she posted the gruesome photo because she’s “a true-crime fan.”

“I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” she told the outlet. “The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime — I listen to four or five podcasts a week — I’m constantly watching that sort of thing.”

“It was more of a, ‘Holy s–t, I can’t believe this has happened,’” she added. “It was absolutely poor judgment.”

The attorney representing the Arbery family, Lee Merritt, decried the photo as “deeply disturbing.”

“The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family,” Merritt told the Sun. “It actually fits the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.” (RELATED: Suspect In Ahmaud Arbery Case Called 911 To Report Construction Property Encounter Nearly Two Weeks Before The Shooting)

“First you have [Gregory] McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat. It’s deeply disturbing behavior,” he added.

Arbery’s death was captured in a viral video recorded Feb. 23 that created outrage upon its release during the first week of May. The video was later revealed to have been leaked by Gregory McMichael in an effort to ease racial tensions in the community, WSB-TV reported.

The video depicts the father and son confronting Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Georgia, and shooting Arbery, who is unarmed.

Lindsay insists her brother “has no intention of malice like that” and goes on to express her grief for Arbery’s mother.

“His poor mama, I’m not a mother but I couldn’t imagine losing my child. I think about her every day and the grief and despair she must be feeling,” she told the Sun.